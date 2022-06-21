Deadline Approaching for Your Input on New Parkinson Rec Centre

Last call to share your priorities for the future of Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC)! Originally constructed in 1972, we’re asking residents to imagine what the next 50 years for PRC should look like.

Engagement is underway via the City’s engagement platform, Get Involved, until June 26. Residents can provide input on what they want to see in a new facility via survey and enter to win one of three $100 Local Gift Cards.

“Kelowna has experienced rapid growth in recent decades and this growth is projected to continue well into the future,” said Robert Parlane, Parks and Buildings Planning Manager. “The current site is unable to meet today’s demand and its replacement was identified as capital priority dating back to 2013. Studies that followed indicated redevelopment is a better long-term investment for our growing community than renovation and expansion of the existing facility.”

Centrally located in a growing urban centre, the site is adjacent to a future school, the Apple Bowl and sports fields which, together, offer numerous shared benefits and versatile uses.

Engagement with residents will help shape the facility design, with detailed planning and capital costing to follow. For more information, visit kelowna.ca/communitycampus.