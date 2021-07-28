Dealing with the smoke

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the Okanagan.

Doctor Luisa Giles with the University of the Fraser Valley told AM 1150 News about one way to deal with it.

"If you don't have an air purifier in your house right now that contains what is known as a 'HEPA Filter' to filter out some of the harmful particles, I would advise those of you who have the means to purchase one. If it's sold out now, think about purchasing one in February for preparation for next year."

Giles says air pollution concentrations are much higher than normal right now.

"When you are outdoors, wear a mask. Ideally it would be an N-95 mask. There is some benefit from the three layer mask we have been wearing since COVID, but the caveat is it has to fit properly," Giles added.

