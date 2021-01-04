Death at Big White

A 57 year-old Kelowna woman is dead after a skiing accident at Big White.

It happen Saturday afternoon when she didn't meet up with her group and was found in a wooded area.

CPR was condcuted but she couldn't be resuscitated.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death.” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, no name has been released.