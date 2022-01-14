Death considered a homicide

Police have determined a person found deceased in Vernon in the early hours of January 5th died as a result of a homicide.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist BC Ambulance Service personnel who had responded to a report of an unconscious person on 32nd Avenue.

The person was determined to have been deceased prior to the arrival of first responders and the victim’s injuries indicated the death to be suspicious.



The findings of an autopsy has confirmed the person’s death to be the result of homicide.

If you witnessed anything suspicious or have information related to the incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.



