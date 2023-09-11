Deceased male located by KFD after attending brush fire

On September 10th just before 2:00am, Kelowna RCMP were contacted by the Kelowna Fire Department to attend a small brush fire off the west side of Spall Rd by Mill Creek. After extinguishing the fire, fire fighters observed a deceased male believed to be associated to the small encampment and contacted police immediately.

Police have not yet identified the victim and are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine both identity and cause of death. Provided the unusual circumstances of this incident, the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit are investigating this matter and at this time have no evidence to believe this incident in criminal in nature. The scene has since been released.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in identifying the man to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54030.