Deceased Woman Identified as Austyn Godfrey of Ontario

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has identified a woman whose body was located at the dog park in the 2100-block of Glenmore Road on January 16th, 2022.

The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Austyn Godfrey of Ontario. Her Next of Kin has been notified and our thoughts are with Austyn’s family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crime Unit is working closely with the BC Coroners Service and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday January 16th, 2022, is asked to call our tipline.

Investigators want to hear from any motorists with dash cameras who drove Glenmore Road North, in the vicinity of the dog park, between 9:00 p.m. on January 15th and 8:30 a.m. on January 16th, 2022.

The Serious Crime tipline has been activated and the number to call to speak to an investigator is 250-470-6236. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net