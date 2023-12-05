December 4th Kelowna City Council highlights

2023 GFOA Budget Award Recipient Report

Financial Services announced that the City of Kelowna received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its 2023 budget document. This marks the twenty-second year in a row the City has received the award, which recognizes the highest quality budget documents and transparency in budgeting.

49th Civic Awards Nomination Period

Council received a Sport & Event Services report announcing the opening of the nomination period for the 49th Annual Civic & Community Awards. Nominations will be open December 4 to February 9. The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmental stewards and businesses. For more information, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.

Kelowna International Airport 10-Year Capital Plan

Council adopted an update to the Airport’s 10-Year Capital Plan which includes a $51 million increase in infrastructure investment due to a combination of timing changes for projects, inflation and new projects that all align with the Airport’s strategic plan.

2024 Financial Plan – Preliminary Budget Volume Overview

Financial Services provided a summary of the key financial impacts for the 2024 Financial Plan – Preliminary Budget Volume prior to budget deliberation day on Thursday, December 7. Residents can tune into live deliberations at kelowna.ca/council.

Next Generation 9-1-1 Funding Transition

Council adopted an amendment to the 2023 Financial Plan to include grant funding of $3,045,000 received from the Union of BC Municipalities to be used towards transitioning the Kelowna Fire Dispatch to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG 9-1-1).

