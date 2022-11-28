December is National Impaired Driving Month and the beginning of the RCMP's Counter-Attack Program

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the BC Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to drive safe. Please plan ahead and make arrangements for a safe trip home after partaking in holiday season festivities. Impaired driving related collisions are extremely devastating to all involved and are also the most preventable.

December will be the start of our annual Counter-Attack campaign which will involve road-checks and heightened impaired driving enforcement. In addition to alcohol use, please be mindful of any cannabis or drug use including prescription drugs. Alcohol is not the only substance which can cause impairment.

Sanctions range from 12 hour driving prohibitions to Criminal Code charges and vehicle impoundments. Please for everyone’s safety, don’t drive after consuming intoxicants. If in doubt, call a friend, family member or a taxi. Plan ahead and arrive safe.