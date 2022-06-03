Delay in roundabout completion

Due to unseasonable weather conditions, the temporary closure of Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will be extended through the week starting Monday, June 6 through to Friday, June 10 to complete final roundabout and line painting work.

The closure will be in place during daytime hours only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hope is it will be completed at the end the evening of June 10.

Over the next eight weeks, crews will also complete underground utility work and bike lane and sidewalk improvements on Stevens Road from Ross Road to the Westlake Roundabout.