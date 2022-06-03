Delay in roundabout completion
Due to unseasonable weather conditions, the temporary closure of Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will be extended through the week starting Monday, June 6 through to Friday, June 10 to complete final roundabout and line painting work.
The closure will be in place during daytime hours only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hope is it will be completed at the end the evening of June 10.
Over the next eight weeks, crews will also complete underground utility work and bike lane and sidewalk improvements on Stevens Road from Ross Road to the Westlake Roundabout.
Summerland Landfill receives upgrades to oil recycling facilitiesBC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the safe collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that the District of Summerland received a grant from BCUOMA that provided Summerland Sanitary Landfill, located at 17202 Bathville Road, with a second 20 ft modified sea container to manage the responsible collection and storage of returned used oil and antifreeze materials.
