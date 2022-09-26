Delays for Vernon drivers along 25th Avenue

Motorists traveling along 25th Avenue may experience minor traffic delays while crews upgrade utilities in the area this week. Starting as early as Tuesday, September 27, crews will begin working on the City’s sewer system on a portion of 25th Avenue, adjacent to the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre.

Single lane traffic in both directions will be maintained; however, motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Thursday, September 29. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Access to area businesses will remain open. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.

A map indicating the construction area is available below.