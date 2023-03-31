Delcliffe Water Utility customers advised to reduce water usage by RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility to reduce water use both indoors and outdoors. Water should only be used for drinking, food preparation, toilets or other personal essential uses. A map of the affected area is in the attached PDF.

Why is this notice in place?

All customers who receive water from the Delcliffe Water Utility are on immediate water restrictions due a blockage at the water system intake.

The utility is responding to this issue by scheduling divers and supplementing the reservoir using water hauling trucks; however, it may still empty unless water use is substantially reduced.

What should affected customers do?

Customers should only use water for drinking, food preparation, toilets or other personal essential uses.

If customers lose water, a Boil Water Notice will be in effect until Rescinded. If this occurs, water should boiled for at least one (1) minute as a precautionary measure.

Where can I find updates?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.