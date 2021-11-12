Kelowna RCMP seeking public’s assistance investigation into disruption at Cenotaph

Update: 10:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation into the disruption at the Cenotaph yesterday.

Anyone who captured the disruption or the events leading up to it on video are asked to upload video or send a link to video using the following email proxy:

KelownaRememberanceDayVideos@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

This proxy will be available until November 30, 2021.

Update: 5:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Former RCMP officer Larry Burnett was upset by what happened at the cenotaph yesterday.

"It's so heartbreaking, disrepectful, dishonourable, just an absolute kick in the gut, to everybody and anybody who has any value when it comes to our veterans and the freedom that we have." .

Burnett was at the cenotaph to honour a friend.

"I got another poppy, put it on a card with his name on it again and got on my knees and apologized to him and every other veteran for the horrible thing that just happened, just asked them to forgive all of us."

Kelowna pastor Tim Schroeder was at the cenotaph as well. He says despite what happened, it was still the one of the most meaningful and special Remembrance Days he has ever experienced."

" I don't think I've every been more proud to be a Canadian. This wasn't organized, this was grassroots, it was spontaneous. This was Canadians at their best saying we want to remember. I had tears in my eyes. It was so moving."

Original: 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

At 10:55 a.m., Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of 75-100 demonstrators at the Cenotaph in Kelowna. Ceremonies across the city had been restricted due to the pandemic; however, members of the public as well as veterans gathered to remember. Demonstrators interrupted the assembly and RCMP officers attended to keep the peace.

“Kelowna RCMP officers support a person or groups right to protest, but when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony; this is a step too far. The Kelowna RCMP will be fully investigating this event to determine what offence, criminal or otherwise may have been committed and if appropriate the submission of charges or fines.” Said Insp. Adam MacIntosh Operations Officer - Kelowna RCMP

Anyone who captured the disruption on video is asked to send a copy of the video the Kelowna RCMP. The RCMP is in the process of creating an email proxy for this purpose and more information will soon be made available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net