Design and construction schedule for the future of City Park

Press release:

Big plans are in place for one of Kelowna’s most popular parks. Starting this fall, crews will begin Phase 2 improvements to City Park. This phase includes surface improvements to the path between the two washrooms to make it smoother, wider and more accessible. In addition, the shoreline along Hot Sands beach will be stabilized with logs to prevent further erosion.

The City would like to hear from residents about the designs for the park at getinvolved.kelowna.ca. Visitors can comment on the designs, share their favourite thing to do at City Park, and post questions and suggestions to the project team.

A grant application has been made that would facilitate the construction of a pier, gathering circle and playground, as well as improvement pathway connectivity in and around the park. Active transportation will be a highlight in Phases 3 through 5 with a network of cycle-only paths that will provide options for separation for cyclists and pedestrians. These phases of work will proceed as funding is available.

Phase 1 improvements were fast tracked in 2010 to coincide with the construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge. Work completed at that time included the construction of the path from the new bridge to the Hot Sands Beach. The City then undertook a planning exercise for City Park in 2013 to help guide infrastructure decisions and make recommendations for improvements in both the immediate future and over the next decade.