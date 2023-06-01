Detour required for portion of 27th Avenue next week

The timeline has been adjusted for the completion of this project.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, crews will be returning to complete storm infrastructure upgrades. The work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, June 9. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Detours will be in place. For more information on this project, please see below.

A detour will be required for a portion of 27th Avenue next week while crews upgrade storm infrastructure.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 27th Avenue will be closed between 37th and 39th Streets. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative travel route. Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area. The work is anticipated to be completed by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some travel delays should be expected; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Motorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.