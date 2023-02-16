iHeartRadio

Detour required for portion of 32nd Avenue & 38th Street next week


Motorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour next week, while crews upgrade water infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive, 30th Avenue, and Bella Vista Road, and will be accessible to local traffic only (see map below). The roads are expected to reopen by the end of that same day. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.

