Detour required for portion of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street this week

Motorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour this week, while crews upgrade storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue, and will be accessible to local traffic only (see map below). The roads are expected to reopen on Friday, January 13. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.