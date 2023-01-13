iHeartRadio

Detour required for portion of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street this week extended by City of Vernon


Work to upgrade storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street will continue next week, which means the temporary detour will remain in place between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue.

The roads will be open during the weekend but will be closed again during construction, between Monday and Wednesday, when the area will be accessible to local traffic only.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this project is being completed.

