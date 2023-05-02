Detour required for portion of Bella Vista Road this week

A day-time detour will be required for a portion of Bella Vista Road this week as crews conduct service installations.

Between Wednesday and Friday (May 3 – 5), Bella Vista Road will be closed between Allenby Way and Skyview Road from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily.

During the road closures, Vernon Regional Transit and emergency vehicles with have through access maintained; however, traffic patterns will be changed for all other vehicles. Below are the detour notes for residents in the area and a map identifying the road closure area.

For residences located along Crosby Rd and its connecting streets:

To access your property, use Bella Vista Rd from the East side of the road closure.

For residences located along Bella Vista Rd West of Skyview Rd and including Skyview Rd and its connecting streets:

To access your property, use Tronson Rd and access from the West side of the road closure.

All other motorists are asked to avoid the area between May 3 – 5 to reduce congestion to the area.

The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m., Friday May 5. Please note that timelines may change if emergencies arise.

For the safety of workers and public please obey traffic control signage and slow down in the area. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.