Detours in West Kelowna around Glenrosa-McIver Intersection start May 14

Press release from the City of West Kelowna on May 11, 2020:

The first set of detours needed for the Glenrosa-McIver Road improvement project are set to start May 14.

Crews will close Glenrosa and McIver Roads for several months to allow for the planned realignment of the intersection. The temporary detours are part of the traffic management plan for the first stage of construction. Key features of the upcoming closure and detours include:

Closure of Glenrosa Road at McIver Road until approximately November.

Rerouting access to the south side of Glenrosa Road through Yorkton.

Rerouting access to the north side of Glenrosa Road through Webber-Gorman-McTaggart-McQueen-McGinnis.

Placing barricades at the start of the closure area.

Changing bus stop locations, see: www.bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps.

Providing safe passage for pedestrians.

Reopening the road in the event emergency evacuation is required.

Maintaining access for local traffic.

Reducing speed limits to 30 km/hour on detour routes.

“This road closure will affect people’s daily routines and will likely extend commuting times,” says Allen Fillion, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “We encourage drivers to allow extra travel time and to respect the speed limits for the safety of the neighborhoods along the detour routes.”

Crews will divide construction into three separate stages and allow closed sections to re-open after completion of each stage. The City will provide information on separate management plans for each of the three stages. Complete maps and details for the first stage are available at www.westkelownacity.ca/glenrosamciverupgrades. The City will post details on future stages on the project webpage once determined and communicate out this information to residents. Please sign up to receive e-notifications on this and other city projects and news and events at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.