Detours shift to weekdays only as crews finish paving on first phase of Boucherie Multi-use Pathway

With construction activity resuming on City roads, the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project is nearing completion of this phase of the project.



The detour on Boucherie Road between Ogden Road and Montigny Road is scheduled to be lifted in the evenings and on weekends, starting tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 8, as crews begin paving. The detour along this route is expected to remain in effect Monday to Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until at least late September.



Final paving of the northbound lane of Boucherie Road from the Hatch Winery to Ogden Road is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Sept. 20, while the southbound lane is expected to be paved the following day on Thursday, Sept. 21. Please note these dates are subject to change with inclement weather. The detour on this section is also expected to be lifted on these two evenings.



On Friday, Sept. 22 and Monday, Sept. 25, crews are scheduled to pave driveway entrances in this section of the transportation corridor, weather permitting. At this point in the project, it is expected that the detour will be lifted and single-lane, alternating traffic will begin, as necessary.



Next phase of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project



The next phase of the project involves paving in the area of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery. Crews are scheduled to begin off-road preparation as of Friday, Sept. 8 and single-lane, alternating traffic will be required at times along this portion of Boucherie Road. Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area.



Motorists are advised to drive with caution through construction areas, give extra space for roadside workers and follow directions of traffic-control personnel. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency services will always be maintained.



Please note the construction schedule is subject to change with weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors.

