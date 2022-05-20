Diabetes Canada Wants Your Old Clothes

As you declutter, get ready to move, renovate or just clean out your closets this spring, you can bring new life to your unwanted clothes by donating them to Diabetes Canada on May 28 at a curb side drive-thru clothing donation event being held at the IGA at 1940 Kane Road from 9 am to noon. Diabetes Canada staff will collect your gently used clothing textiles and small household items at their national curbside donation event.



“I encourage the Kelowna community to declutter to support Diabetes Canada,” said Sean Shannon, President and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, the social enterprise for Diabetes Canada. Funds raised from the clothing donations are a crucial source of revenue that supports diabetes research and helps send kids with type 1 diabetes to camp. Additionally, more than 100 million pounds of textiles are diverted from landfill annually.”



All net proceeds from the clothing donations go to the charitable work of Diabetes Canada and the support it provides to 11.7 million Canadians with diabetes or pre diabetes.



To find out more and for those that can’t make it out to the community clothing donation drop-off event May 28, visit declutter.diabetes.ca or call 1-800-505-5525.