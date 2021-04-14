Dictating Okanagan Lake water level

No one holds more power in determining the water level on Okanagan Lake than Shaun Reimer.

Based in Penticton, Reimer decides if the lake should be lowered to prevent possible flooding.

"Most of the snow (now) is really up top at the mid and higher elevations. That doesn't mean it can't cause problems. It depends if it comes down really quickly or if it comes down in a measures and slow-staged way that we are all hoping for".

If Reimer lets to much water out, it could cause problems too:

"We have drawdown the lake this year and potentially that can impact some of the Kokannee shore spawned eggs as the Kokanee spawn around the lake, that can impact them if we drawdown the lake too much."

The Okanagan suffered several flooding in both 2017 and 2018.