Did you see this accident?

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have been a witness to a serious motor vehicle collision to come forward.

Back on May 22nd, at 9:15 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP attended the 1900-block of Enterprise way in Kelowna BC for a two vehicle motor vehicle collision between a 2018 red Kia Rio and a 2019 grey Volkswagen Golf.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP states, “Although the RCMP has spoken with several witnesses there is still a possibility that there are others who have yet to come forward, we are urging those who may have information to call us.”

Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses or those with dash camera recordings that could possibly assist with this investigation to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.