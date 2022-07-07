iHeartRadio

Did you witness a fatal crash?

The Kelowna RCMP want the public's help after one person died in a two-vehicle collision back in May.

It happened at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Spall Road.

A grey Volkswagon Golf collided with a red Kia Rio attempting a turn left across traffic onto Enterprise Way.  

The passenger of the Kia Rio, an 88-year old Kelowna woman, died as a result of her injuries. 

If anyone witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the collision on May 24th to contact the RCMP.

 

