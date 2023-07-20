Dilworth grass fire doused quickly

At just before 7:00 pm last night several smoke sightings were called in to the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre. Crews were able to spot a small fire approximately 15ft X 20ft, ½ way between the Rail Trail and the Monashee neighborhood on Dilworth Mountain.

The small rank 2 fire quickly ran up the steep grade toward homes on the edge of the neighborhood. Crews were deployed to the 900 block of Monashee Place where an aggressive fire attack began.

The initial arriving officer advised rank 3 fire intensity with a high rate of spread.

Crews were able to secure a water supply and stop the fire approximately 50 feet from several homes but not before the fire had grown to 250ft X 75ft in size.

There were no injuries to Firefighters or the public and no loss of property.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 bush truck, a command unit and a Deputy Chief including 18 fire personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being diligent in reporting fires.