Dine Around is back

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) is excited to bring back the popular DINE AROUND: Sip, Savour and Stay Festival sponsored by the Wines of British Columbia, BC Ale Trail, Tourism Kelowna and Kelowna Hotel Motel Association kicks off tomorrow and runs through February 10th.



For the next three weeks more than 70 restaurants throughout the BC Interior are featuring a three course menu for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 with suggested BC VQA wine pairings or BC Craft Beer pairings.

Guests can visit the participating restaurants and ask for their Dine Around menu, reservations are encouraged as more than 8000 people are expected to order these three course menus from January 19 - February 10.



In addition to Dining Around more than 20 hotels are offering incredible stay packages within the BC Interior, some include dining credits to their on-site restaurants.