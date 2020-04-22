Dirty rat!

Rats!

Who needs them.

The City of Kelowna's Parks Services Manager, Blair Stewart, says the rodents can always cause a headache for homeowners:

"Typically the rats in our region are called black roof rats. The ones around here are smaller in size. They usually live more outdoors. The roof rats mostly live on properties, around areas of debris and woodpills and that is how they survive."

So, if you have a problem, what should you do?

"The best form of action is to set traps and do proper work on your property so there is no need for them to be there."

At this time of the year, Orkin Canada typically releases its annual list of the rattiest cities in British Columbia.

In the 2019 poll last April, Kelowna was ranked 7th.