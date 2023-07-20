iHeartRadio

Disaster response, workforce housing, quagga mussels on PNWER agenda


penticton city hall

Two councillors joined more than 500 state and provincial legislators and government and industry leaders from throughout the U.S. and Canada to discuss regional economic best practices and trade concerns this week.

Deputy Mayor Helena Konanz and Councillor Isaac Gilbert attended the Pacific Northwest Economic Region in Boise, Idaho representing the City of Penticton.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to hear from and share with other elected officials who are facing similar challenges,” says Konanz. “We see that natural disasters are becoming more frequent, so what are the steps we can take to mitigate the dangers. We discussed the need to create workforce housing and how we must collaborate on issues like quagga mussels that threaten our lakes. We want to deliver the best for Penticton and this was a chance to find ways to improve services to residents.”

The total estimated cost of the trip is $7,500.

