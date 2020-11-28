Discovery 2020 raises $85,000 to break down women’s cancers

BC Cancer Foundation’s virtual Discovery 2020 presented by BMO Bank of Montreal and Sentes Automotive raised an incredible $85,000 in support of the Foundation’s campaign to break down women’s cancers.

"Thank you to our generous donors for helping launch a critical campaign to break down women's cancers. Together, we will generate the momentum required to advance breast and gynecologic cancer research, find new effective therapies and ​save more lives." says Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation.

Over 5,500 British Columbians will be diagnosed with a women’s cancer this year - including 3,975 women who will face breast cancer, with 700 residing in the Interior alone.

Discovery 2020 fundraised in support of world-leading programs such as BC Cancer’s B-PRECISE initiative: since 2017, all newly-diagnosed breast cancer patients in B.C. have been invited to participate in this comprehensive study so clinicians can better understand the evolution of their disease over time and inform new treatment.

This cutting-edge research is changing the story for patients in the Interior and across British Columbia. Patients like Penticton’s Geneva Kostashen and Cranbrook’s Chiara Tress.

Geneva knows firsthand the importance of having access to the latest innovations in cancer research and care.

In November 2016, she noticed a lump in her breast before attending one of her regular CrossFit classes. Not long after her discovery, she received the news that it was breast cancer.

After undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation at BC Cancer - Kelowna, Geneva is now cancer-free and back to her active lifestyle.

“All of the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers I met were incredible - I really can't say enough great things about the care I received,” she says. “I feel very fortunate and I am forever grateful to everyone for their support."

For patients like Chiara Tress, having access to multiple treatment options helps provide new hope.

When Chiara was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer in 2016, the mother of three never expected the cancer would ultimately spread to her brain.

After a flurry of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation to combat the cancer that had also spread to her hip and lungs, things took a turn when doctors later found a spot on her brain and advanced her to Stage IV. In the weeks to follow, Chiara learned of her eligibility to participate in a clinical trial drug at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

“I want people to see that whether you are stage 1-3 or stage 4, there is always hope,” she says. “My wish for the future of cancer is that with research they continue to come up with newer treatments that help people in their battle.”

The BC Cancer Foundation has launched a $20 million campaign to break down women's cancers across the province. Thanks to generous donors here in our community, including a $5 million donation from part-time resident Laurie Rix, and many others, we are $8.3 million towards our goal.