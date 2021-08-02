Displaced by White Rock Lake wildfire?
Displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire?
If so, the City of Vernon has set up a reception centre for those evacuated.
The reception centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre.
All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca
Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.
-
Merrifield running for Liberal leaderKelowna-Mission MLA throws hat into ring.
-
14 year-old pedestrian struckLife threatening injuries in accident on KLO Road.
-
Mallette makes most of long weekendKelowna Rockets HC was in Calgary for U-18 development camp.
-
Wildfire smoke cancels flights at YLWSmoke from White Rock Lake wildfire to blame.
-
Walk-in WednesdayAll vaccine clinics in B.C. are offering walk-in appointments starting August 4th.
-
Bonnie Henry one of 16 Order of Canada recipients for 2021Also on that list is Osoyoos' Brenda Baptiste.
-
BC Day: "A beautiful place we call home"This year marks the 150th anniversary of B.C. joining confederation.
-
“Thankfully, gun violence is extremely rare in Kelowna"Mayor issues statement following Saturday's shooting.
-
Evacuation order for White Rock Lake wildfireWhite Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold.