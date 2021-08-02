Displaced by White Rock Lake wildfire?

Displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire?

If so, the City of Vernon has set up a reception centre for those evacuated.

The reception centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre.

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.