Dispose of fats, oils, grease properly this holiday weekend: stuff your face, not the pipes

This Thanksgiving long weekend, remember to keep FOG (fats, oils and grease) away from drains.

When washed down the drain, not only can FOG cause blockages in your own home’s plumbing, it is also the number one cause of sewer blockages and overflows in the city. FOG also creates issues for the City’s wastewater collection system by clogging up pipes and clinging to equipment in sewer lift systems.

To avoid a FOG clog this weekend and year-round, keep fats, oils and grease out of the sink. Instead, empty your fully cooled cooking grease into a large can with a lid (if you’d like to reuse the can, line it with a cooking bag). Once the can is full, toss it away in the trash.

To be sure you’re keeping other solids and food scraps out of your pipes, place a strainer or basket over your drain.

And don’t forget that other foods like ice cream and mayonnaise contain oils and should be disposed of in the trash.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/wastewater.