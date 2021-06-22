Disposing hazardous waste in a safe way

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste and e-waste in a safe manner in a one day only event this summer.

This Saturday, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, residents (with valid resident ID cards) will be able to drop off their left over household hazardous waste products and electronic waste for no charge.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. residents can safely dispose of material such as household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gasoline (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures. No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Beginning July 1, opening hours on Saturdays will extend to 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Transfer Station is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road. (Turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs.)