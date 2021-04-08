Distracted driving still an issue on Kelowna roads

The month of March was Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint Awareness Month and members of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section, RCMP Southeast District Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS), and other front line RCMP officers were out in force targeting distracted driving on the roadways of Kelowna.

Over the month of March, police in the Kelowna area issued 591 violation tickets and 15 written warnings to drivers who chose to use electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle, and 191 tickets, and 16 warnings for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Distracted driving is a dangerous habit that puts everyone on our roads at risk, says Sgt. Mark Booth, of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section, We will continue to utilize enforcement and education to ensure the safety of the travelling public. If you’re driving, leave your phone alone.

