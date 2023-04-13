District of Coldstream Council highlights for April 11

Here are the notable topics discussed by District of Coldstream Council on April 11, 2023.
Rezoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1822, 2023 – Agricultural Comprehensive Development Zone One
Council gave second reading to a rezoning bylaw amendment for a property at 9172 Kalamalka Road. The purpose of this bylaw is to address existing non-compliance with current zoning regulations. A public hearing will be scheduled within the next 4-6 weeks.
Bylaw No. 1818, 2023 – 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw
Council adopted the 2023-2027 Financial Plan.
Growing Communities Reserve Fund Bylaw No. 1818, 2023
Council gave three readings to establish a bylaw to hold the funds received from the Growing Communities Fund. Communities are required to place the funds into a segregated reserve fund, established under Section 188 of the Community Charter.
Miscellaneous Fees & Charges Bylaw No. 1824, 2023
Council gave three readings to a bylaw that will amend the Miscellaneous Fees and Charges Bylaw. The primary adjustments are for parking fees at the Kalavista Boat Launch, records for disclosure, building permit fee reduction with professional plan certification, sanitary sewer leak adjustments, and a few housekeeping items.
BC Electoral Area Boundaries
Council authorized sending a letter to the Premier, the local MLA, and all members of the BC Legislature expressing disappointment with the findings of the electoral boundaries commission, specific to the impact for Coldstream.
Infrastructure Projects – Aberdeen Road and School Road
Council directed staff to proceed with the Aberdeen Road Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main Project and the School Road Project. Detailed design will be completed in 2023 with construction anticipated for 2024.