District of Coldstream council meeting highlights

Here are the notable topics from the March 28,2023 meeting of council for the District of Coldstream.

2022 Audited Financial Statements

Council received a presentation from BDO Canada on the 2022 Audited Financial Statements and the final report. Council accepted the 2022 Audited Financial Statements as presented.

Rezoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1822, 2023 – Agricultural Comprehensive Development Zone One

Council gave 1st reading to a rezoning bylaw amendment for a property at 9172 Kalamalka Road. The purpose of this bylaw is to address existing non-compliance with current zoning regulations. A public hearing will be scheduled after 2nd reading is given to the bylaw.

Bylaw No. 1818, 2023 – 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw

Council received a follow up report from the public consultation process for the 2023-2027 Financial Plan. Council then gave 2nd and 3rd reading to the bylaw. The bylaw will be brought forward to the next Council meeting for adoption on April 11, 2023.

Facility Use Fee Bylaw No. 1821, 2023 – District Owned Facilities

Council adopted a bylaw that establishes fees for the rental and use of District owned facilities. This bylaw includes a new fee structure for the new community hall.

Head of the Lake – Terms of Reference

Council approved the proposed terms of reference for the Head of the Lake Advisory Committee. The next step is to call the first meeting to discuss the workplan for the Committee. It is anticipated the 1st meeting will be in May 2023.

Policy MC21 – Council Code of Conduct

Council adopted the Council Code of Conduct as presented. This recommendation came from the Committee of the Whole and ensures Council has met its statutory obligations under the Community Charter. The policy is publicly available on the 'Mayor & Council' page.

Kal Beach Pier – Request For Proposal

Council authorized Administration to proceed with issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to rehabilitate and/or repair the Kal Beach Pier. Administration will now get the RFP prepared and issued.