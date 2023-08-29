District of Coldstream council meeting highlights for August 28

Highlights from the August 28, 2023 Council Meeting

Development Application Procedures Bylaw Amendment

Council gave three readings to a bylaw to amend the Development Applications Procedures Bylaw and establish procedures for issuing Farmland Housing Development Permits. These procedures will coincide with proposed Bylaws No. 1830 and 1829, which would allow for secondary dwellings in the Agricultural Land Reserve. Pending approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, all three Bylaws will be considered for adoption at a future meeting.

Capital Projects Update Report

The Director of Infrastructure Services provided a report to Council outlining the status of the District’s current projects. The report provided updates on many key items, including the new Public Works Building, park projects, and road upgrades and maintenance.

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Fire Threat

Council authorized the Mayor to send a letter to the Ministry of Environment and BC Parks requesting that they provide significant no smoking/fire risk signage throughout Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and allocate funding towards an expansion of the BC Parks rangers and enforcement.

District of Coldstream Extreme Heat Response Plan

Council endorsed the 'District of Coldstream: Extreme Heat Response Plan', which provides direction to Administration to carry out prescribed actions in the event of an extreme heat warning or emergency, such as activating cooling centres, conducting community wellness checks, and providing information to the public on health and safety. This study and plan were conducted using grant funding from UBCM's Extreme Heat Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning funding stream.

Report to Council

Extreme Heat Response Plan

Community Newsletter Policy Amendment

Council amended Policy GD02 'Community Newsletter' to transition from a bi-annual to a quarterly distribution and publication of the Community Newsletter to engage with the community and provide information to Coldstream residents more frequently.

Mobile Vendors Policy Review

Council directed Administration to provide a report at a future Council meeting outlining options for amending policy PLD36 'Mobile Businesses and Farmers' Markets on District Property' to add the District right of way at the top of College Way to the list of permitted District public spaces for mobile vendors and farmers' markets, in consideration of space, safety and access.