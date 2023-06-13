District of Coldstream Council meeting highlights for June 12

Below are the notable topics discussed by Coldstream Council on June 12, 2023

Bylaw No. 1828, 2023 – Wildlife Feeding and Attractant

Council adopted a bylaw that would prohibit the feeding of wildlife and regulate wildlife attractants. More information will be made available on the District website in the coming days.

Mechanic Shop Roof Insulation Replacement

Council approved the quote from Guardian Spray Solutions in the amount of $64,100 plus applicable taxes to complete the insulation replacements works. This work will be completed in the coming weeks.

Head of the Lake Committee

Council has set the 1st meeting for the Head of the Lake Committee for July 4, 2023. The Committee meeting is open to the public and the agenda will be published the week before the meeting. The Committee of the Whole originally scheduled for that day has been cancelled.

Lavington School – Community Use

Coldstream has reached an agreement on the process for accessing Lavington School for Community Use. All bookings for the community use of the school will go through the School District office.