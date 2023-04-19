iHeartRadio

District of Coldstream delays McKergrow Meadows gazebo installation due to weather


Capture (wings)

Due to cold weather conditions, the dates of installation have been pushed back - as outlined below.

A new gazebo is being installed at McKergow Meadows. Construction is scheduled to begin on April 24 with an anticipated completion date of May 8, 2023.  During this time, a helicopter will be used to airlift steel beams and concrete up to the site. Minor traffic interruptions are expected as follows:

April 28: A portion of Middleton Way will be closed to through traffic from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, as shown on the map in blue. Residents are requested to find alternative routes.  Access to homes will not be blocked.

May 4: A brief interruption may be experienced, such as a 30-minute closure or reduction to single lane traffic.

Please obey signage and on-site traffic control for the duration of this project.

