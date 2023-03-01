District of Coldstream February 27 council meeting highlights
Here are some of the notable discussions from the February 27 council meeting for the District of Coldstream.
Rezoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1815, 2023 – Temporary Farm Worker Housing
Council adopted a zoning bylaw amendment to increase the number of allowable farm workers from 76 to 122.
Repeal Bylaw No. 1820, 2023 – Former Women’s Institute Hall
Council gave three readings to a bylaw that would repeal District of Coldstream Park and Facility Use Fees Bylaw No. 1641, 2013. This bylaw established the rates for the former Women’s Institute Hall. A new recommended fee structure for the new community hall will be brought forward for consideration in the coming weeks.
Okanagan College – Grant Request
Council respectfully declined the request for a grant in aid in the amount of $150,000 for the Okanagan College Student Housing & Child Care project.
Construction Manager Model – Public Works Buildings
Council authorized Administration to proceed with a Construction Manager Model for the Public Works Buildings Project. This will bring a construction manager into the design phase of the project which will provide better budget control and a streamlined construction schedule.
Head of the Lake – Plan Development Model
Council authorized Administration to develop a Council driven workplan for the Head of the Lake Plan. A terms of reference for the work plan will be brought forward to Council in the coming weeks.
Kal Beach Pier Replacement – Strategies & Costs
Council authorized Administration to prepare the scope of work for a future Request for Proposal process that would seek out a consultant to assist with providing options for the replacement/repair of the pier at Kal beach.
Parks Washroom Services – Contract Award
Council awarded the Parks Washroom Opening and Cleaning Services to Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc in the amount of $97,900 plus applicable taxes for a one (1) year terms with three (3) one (1) year renewal options.