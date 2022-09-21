District of Coldstream hosting public works building open house

On October 15, 2022 eligible voters in the District of Coldstream will be asked if they are in favour of borrowing funds for the purpose of building a new Public Works Building. The new building will replace existing structures that have reached the end of their useful life.

An open house and site tour will be available for residents to view the subject property and existing facilities. The first open house and site tour will be held on September 21, 2022 between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm. A second open house and site tour will be held on September 27, 2022 between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

The open house will take place at the Coldstream Municipal Office at 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream BC, and the site tour will commence from the Municipal Office.

Learn more about the proposed Public Works Building referendum by visiting (Public Works Building | District of Coldstream).