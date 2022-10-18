District of Coldstream Official Election Results
On Saturday, October 15th, eligible voters in Coldstream elected six (6) Councillors at the 2022 General Local
Election.
Office of Mayor
The one (1) office of Mayor, was won by acclamation:
1. Hoyte, Ruth
Office of Councillor
For the office of Councillor, the Chief Election Officer declares elected the following six candidates, who
received the highest number of valid votes for the office:
1. Garlick, Jim
2. Runyan, Simone
3. Hoffman, Stephanie
4. Levy, Jeremy
5. Dirk, Doug
6. Cochrane, Pat
Assent Vote
The Assent Vote was corrected the NO vote was underreported by 1 vote and corrected from 879 to 880.
Result: Assent Granted
Results are posted on the District of Coldstream website: www.coldstream.ca.
Coldstream School Trustee
The official School Trustee Election results may be obtained at https://sd22.bc.ca/.