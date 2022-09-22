District of Coldstream releases schedule for garden waste and leaf drop off program
The District of Coldstream’s 2022 Fall Garden Waste/Leaf Drop-Off program begins on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Garden waste must be placed in clear plastic bags, garden paper bags, or bundles with compostable twine only (no wire, no opaque plastic bags, no plastic ties).
This service is provided for Coldstream residents only – proof of residency will be required.
Transfer Station Location:
10405 Middleton Drive
Hours of Operation:
8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Schedule:
Sunday, September 25th
Sunday, October 2nd
Sunday, October 9th
Sunday, October 16th
Sunday, October 23rd
Sunday, October 30th
Sunday, November 6th
Sunday, November 13th
-
City digital map will undergo update: not available Sunday, September 25A popular section of the City of Kelowna website will be offline Sunday for a technology update.
-
BC's 'Raise-a-Reader' campaign beginsNearly 55,000 kids, parents and caregivers in B.C., including in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, can access family literacy programs to improve their reading skills through the annual Raise-a-Reader campaign Sept. 22-29, 2022.
-
Drugs and weapons seized by Penticton RCMP in arrest of manOn September 21st, 2022, around 9 a.m., a frontline officer responded to a report of a man passed out inside a running vehicle near Amherst Street and Rosetown Ave.
-
Kelowna man wins a little "Extra" with Lotto 6/49 ticketUpon discovering he scored $500,000 playing the Extra during the August 31, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw, Lorne Hradecki was in denial for a full 24 hours before reality hit that his win was real.
-
"Oh captain! My captain!" : West Kelowna Warriors name new team captainThe West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club is pleased to announce defenseman Aidan Reeves ('02) has been named team captain ahead of the 2022/23 season.
-
Canada Increases Taxes While 51 Other Countries Make CutsNew report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
-
Okanagan College hosting week of activities for National Day for Truth and ReconciliationOkanagan College is inviting people across the region to join their learning community in marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, as they journey together on the path to work with, listen to and learn from Indigenous peoples.
-
Vernon Police arrest suspect after break and enterA Vernon man was arrested and remains in custody following a break and enter to a business on Anderson Way early Wednesday (September 21) morning.
-
'Choose to Move' returns to YMCA of Southern Interior BCChoose to Move is a three-month choice-based physical activity program targeted toward adults 65 years or older that helps break down barriers to physical inactivity.