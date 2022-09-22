District of Coldstream releases schedule for garden waste and leaf drop off program

The District of Coldstream’s 2022 Fall Garden Waste/Leaf Drop-Off program begins on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Garden waste must be placed in clear plastic bags, garden paper bags, or bundles with compostable twine only (no wire, no opaque plastic bags, no plastic ties).

This service is provided for Coldstream residents only – proof of residency will be required.

Transfer Station Location:

10405 Middleton Drive

Hours of Operation:

8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Schedule:

Sunday, September 25th

Sunday, October 2nd

Sunday, October 9th

Sunday, October 16th

Sunday, October 23rd

Sunday, October 30th

Sunday, November 6th

Sunday, November 13th