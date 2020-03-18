District of Lake Country Response to COVID-19

The world is grappling with a dynamic issue of enormous scale and human impact right now with COVID-19. At the District of Lake Country, we prioritize the health and well-being of our citizens and staff while doing everything possible to support local health officials as they work to contain the virus.

"We appreciate your understanding as we take these temporary measures required to protect the health of the public at this critical time of pandemic." said James Baker, Mayor of Lake Country. "We will be reassessing these actions on an ongoing basis as the pandemic evolves to do our best to slow transmission of COVID-19 and protect our community. I encourage you and your family to take all precautions necessary to remain healthy but to also show community spirit by checking in on friends, neighbours and seniors who are self-isolating."

As a result of the situation, effective Wednesday March 18, 2020 the following municipal facility closures will be in effect indefinitely. The District will reassess the situation on or before Thursday April 30, 2020.

District of Lake Country – Municipal Hall

Municipal Hall will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Please note the following:

• All essential services in Lake Country will continue to be provided (examples include emergency response, road maintenance, water and wastewater) in addition to permitting, bylaw enforcement, inspections and business licensing;

• Most District of Lake Country municipal services are available on-line through the website at www.lakecountry.bc.ca. If you need assistance navigating the on-line system, call 250.766.5650 or email customerservice@lakecountry.bc.ca;

• If you would like to report a problem you can do so online by visiting www.lakecountry.bc.ca or calling 250.766.5650 during regular business hours. It is important to note that response times might be delayed;

• To pay invoices, consider paying on-line through your banking institution or mailing a cheque;

• If you require a meeting with staff – either email or call the staff member prior to arriving at municipal hall. Preference for meetings will be phone calls or on-line; and

• It is not recommended that you drop by municipal hall without a prescheduled appointment. If you do choose to come to the office, it is important to respect the social distancing protocols recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada and that you stay in the designated area when interacting with customer service representatives.

District of Lake Country - Council Meetings:

All previously scheduled public hearings, regular council meetings, strategy sessions, and committee meetings have been cancelled effective immediately.

Municipal Hall Meeting Rooms:

Meeting rooms are no longer available to be used by the public. If a meeting room is booked – the booking has been cancelled and the group contacted directly.

Community Facilities:

The following facilities will continue to be maintained by staff, but will be closed to the public:

• Winfield Arena

• Winfield Curling Club

• Creekside Theatre

• Seniors Activity Centre

• Lake Country Museum

• Beasley Community Centre

If you have a booking for any of the above facilities – the booking has been cancelled. Event organizers will be contacted directly to arrange for a full refund.

Playgrounds, parks and sports fields including washroom facilities will remain open. Due to Provincial legislation to avoid gatherings, league and association play at sports fields is not permitted. We encourage the community to remain active and to get outside and enjoy the surroundings. It is critical that we are always mindful of ensuring social distancing to contribute to containment of COVID-19.

Lake Country Food Bank and Lake Country Health Planning Society:

Lake Country Food Bank and Lake Country Health Planning Society will be closed to the public. Community support services will continue to be provided to clients of these organizations. If you require services of either agency, call so arrangements can be made to appropriately address your situation while respecting the importance of social distancing:

• Lake Country Food Bank – 250.766.0125

• Lake Country Health Planning Society – 778.215.5247

Activity Guide Programming:

All programming scheduled for delivery beginning March 18 is suspended. Registration for programs that have been impacted will restart once conditions improve. Impacted registrants will be contacted directly.

Creekside Theatre:

Scheduled events are cancelled. Tickets purchased for any shows that do not proceed will receive a full refund to the credit card used for the ticket purchase. Private bookings for Creekside Theatre to host an event will receive a full refund.

Lake Country Library:

As announced by the Okanagan Regional Library, effective March 17th the Lake Country branch of the library located on the first floor of Municipal Hall will be closed. Status of library closures can be found at Okanagan Regional Library website.

Stay up to Date with Accurate Information:

Consider subscribing to receive District information sent to your inbox. Please make every effort to stay engaged and informed. As new information is issued staff will continue to keep the community up to date. Platforms used include:

• District of Lake Country website including Let’s Talk – Lake Country

• District of Lake Country Facebook Page

• Weekly municipal news on the back page of the Lake Country Calendar