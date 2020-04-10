District of Lake Country tax deferrals

On behalf of Council, I’m pleased to provide an update on measures the District will be implementing as we collectively work through these challenging times.

Today Council met and passed a motion to make payment deferral options and reduce the tax impact to the community. The changes could provide short term financial relief so that citizens can focus on their immediate essential needs.

2020 Property tax bills will now have a due date of September 2nd instead of July 2nd. Property taxes not paid by September 2nd will incur a 5% penalty and any unpaid property taxes on December 2nd will incur an additional 5% instead of the usual one time 10%.

Utility bills for District water customers, for water usage throughout 2020 will now be due four (4) months after the billing cycle. Interest will be waived on outstanding balances until December 31st.

Council carried a motion to not give final adoption to the bylaw to increase the parcel tax by $25 per parcel or the equivalent of 1.25%. The parcel tax increase was part of the 2020 budget and was meant to support the Transportation for Tomorrow plan.

Council has been asked by the community if layoffs of District staff will be required. Several municipalities have been forced to lay off workers while spring programs are postponed, and facilities are closed. The District does not employ any permanent part-time recreation program, parks or facilities staff like other communities. Hiring has been suspended for current vacancies and staff resources have been reallocated where needed to ensure continuity and fiscal effectiveness in delivery of essential services to the community.

As we go into the long weekend, we all need to do our part by staying in our community and staying home. We will all want to enjoy the beautiful spring weather, but it is vital we continue to maintain physical distance from others not in our household. Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer said on April 8th "Let’s continue to stand united, to stay strong and do all we can to flatten the curve."