District of Summerland 2023 Grant-in-Aid Recipients Announced

The District of Summerland Council is pleased to support 17 organizations with Grant-in-Aid funding for 2023.

The approved 2023 Financial Plan includes a Grant-in-Aid budget of $73,919 with the following organizations receiving funding:

• Summerland Foodbank for $14,500

• Agur Lake Camp Society for $1,000

• Ryga Festival Society for $7,100

• Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens for $8,000

• Boys and Girls Club for $5,000

• Summerland Blue Grass Society for $250

• Royal Canadian Legion for $500

• Terry Fox Run for $69

• Summerland Action Festival Association for $2,000

• Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society for $1,000

• Summerland Arts Council for $2,500

• Meadowlark Nature Festival for $500

• Summerland Fall Fair Society $8,500

• Summerland Youth Centre $22,000

• Summerland Minor Hockey – U15 Provincials $333.33

• Summerland Secondary School – Sr. Boys Provincials $333.33

• Rob Robinson – Canadian Curling Championships $333.33

In addition, there are currently 3 organizations that receive an annual standing operational Grant-in-Aid in these amounts:

• Summerland Museum - $55,000

• Summerland Youth Centre - $5,500

• Arts Council - $5,000

The District’s annual Grant-in-Aid process opened in early fall of 2022, with all 2023 applications due by October 31st, 2022. In total, the District received 19 Grant-in-aid applications. The District of Summerland’s Grant in Aid Policy No. 200.5 outlines the criteria applicants must meet, which include registration as a not-for-profit or charity. Funding requests can be defined as events with local significance, projects or programs that support, sustain, promote, inform, educate, celebrate, preserve, and/or provide access to the arts, culture, environment, heritage, recreation and/or health activities.

Council is pleased to support these organizations and recognizes their volunteers for their commitment

in providing beneficial programs and services to the community.