District of Summerland announces 2023 Earth Week event details.

The District of Summerland is encouraging residents to come out and participate in the 14th Annual Earth Week celebrations, which runs from April 17 to April 23. This year’s themes are around Food Security and Resilience from Climate Change.

Summerland has celebrated Earth Day since 2007, when members of the Summerland Environmental Science Group (SESG) coordinated a community tree-planting event along Centennial Trail. In 2010, the celebration became ‘Earth Week’ with the whole community engaged in a week-long set of events and activities.The District has been a long-time supporter of these community-run events and in recognition, Earth Day Canada has named Summerland its 2023 spokesperson for the Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign, with Mayor Doug Holmes as the District representative.

“The role of spokesperson is to encourage other Canadian municipalities to support their community Earth Day events the way we do,” shares Mayor Holmes. “Through the efforts of local volunteers, community groups and local businesses, supported by the Municipality, Earth Week continues to be a grassroots celebration that brings people together to make Summerland a better place.”

2023 Earth Week Free Events include:

• Tuesday, April 18 - A Film Screening of ‘First We Eat’ at Centre Stage Theatre (6PM-9PM).

• Thursday, April 20 - First Things First Okanagan’s Deep Dive virtual panel discussion via Zoom (7PM-8PM). A registration link will be shared once available on our website and social media.

• Saturday, April 22 - Earth Day Fair at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre (9AM-2PM). The event will start off with a ceremonial tree planting at 9:30AM with Mayor Doug Holmes and Earth Day Canada representative, Phoebe Landers, to recognize the District’s role as Spokesperson for the 2023 Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign.

• Saturday, April 22 - Recycling Depot at the Summerland Arena (8AM-3PM).

• Sunday, April 23 – Earth Week festivities will culminate at the 17th Annual Earth Day Community Planting Celebration at Peach Orchard Park by the boat launch (10AM-12PM).

The District of Summerland is partnering with the Summerland Environmental Science Group and the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) to host this Earth Day Community Planting Celebration. The plantings will take place along the riparian areas of Peach Orchard Park to build back vegetation, biodiversity and reduce erosion along the shoreline.

“We are excited to plant more native shrubs and trees along Okanagan Lake, to replace what has been lost and enhance the biodiversity,” says Lisa Scott, local biologist, and Executive Director of OASISS. “Healthy riparian areas help to protect shorelines from erosion and provide natural wildlife habitat.”

Community members are invited to join in to help with the planting of native trees, shrubs, and grasses. In addition to planting, lawn games will be available, and the Summerland Fire Department will be attending to assist with plant watering. Bring the kids and family to help revitalize the riparian area of Peach Orchard Park.

Let’s invest in our planet and help increase insect and bird diversity. Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels, rakes, and reusable water bottle. Free gardening gloves will be provided to volunteers on behalf of OASISS. Enjoy getting your hands dirty for a good cause!

For more details on the Earth Week events: www.summerland.ca/earthweek

For more information on the 2023 Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign: https://earthday.ca/april-22/campaign/mobilizing-municipalities/