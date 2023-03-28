District of Summerland awarded for financial reporting

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been awarded to The Corporation of the District of Summerland, British Columbia by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual financial report for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“We are very proud of the high standard the District of Summerland has maintained through the overall financial process and attaining this accomplishment,” shares Mayor Doug Holmes. “Congratulations to our Finance Team.”

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.