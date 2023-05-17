District of Summerland Council Highlights

Committee of the Whole – Council received detailed updates on the status of their published Strategic Priorities (2022-2026) for the first quarter of the year.

Good progress is being made and some minor adjustments to the priorities were made by Council, acknowledging it is a living document.

Delegation – NeighbourLink Summerland – A summary of the organization’s mandate and work was provided to Council, and the “20 Year Impact Report” was shared, marking two decades of serving the community. Council heard that COVID-19 has had an impact on volunteer support, and efforts are underway to rebuild it.

Delegation – Sunoka Apartments, Utility Service Charges – The owner offered suggestions to Council on how bylaws governing utility billing should be amended.

Recreation Centre Referendum – At 47 years old, Summerland’s Recreation/Aquatic Centre is at the end of its serviceable life and Council’s published workplan indicates a referendum will be conducted in the fall of 2023 to determine if the public support its replacement. Council confirmed timing of the referendum, with a total borrowing ceiling to be set at $50M. The District is currently waiting for a response on its grant application to the Green and Inclusive

Community Buildings Program, in the amount of $25M, which could reduce any borrowing.

Council Committees – Council made updates to clarify the Terms of Reference for the Community Climate Action Advisory Committee, the Development Process Improvement Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The Cultural Development Committee, Sister City Committee and the Water Advisory Committee have served their intended purpose and were disbanded.

Rotary Sunday Market – Council acknowledged the success of the event, and its importance to the community, authorizing a license of occupation to allow the market to continue to operate on Main Street on Sundays throughout summer. Operating hours will be from 9am to 1pm from June 25 to September 24, 2023.