District of Summerland Council Highlights

Committee of the Whole – Council received a presentation on the communications approach for the upcoming referendum regarding a proposed new Recreation Centre for the community. A phased approach will be used with a main push in the last 10 weeks before the referendum. Many communication channels will be used, with a focus on direct engagement of the public in facilities and at events frequented by residents. All communications will be focused on providing the key facts to inform their decision.

Domestic Second Services (DSS) – Council received a “What We Heard” report summarizing public input received at a June 6 open house regarding the metering of approximately 250 properties with a second water service. After much debate, Council directed staff to used funds from the Water Reserve to purchase meters so no cost would be incurred by DSS owners. An estimated $675,000 is required to complete the program. Water rate considerations will come back to Council this fall.

Pier Update and Concepts – Staff provided an update on the deconstruction of the current pier and conceptual options for what a new pier might look like. Council directed staff to proceed with a basic rebuild (estimated at ~$800,000, inclusive of 40% contingency) to keep the project moving forward (but with steel piles to add longevity). Other features to increase the overall use and enjoyment of the pier will be explored with the public, in conjunction with fundraising efforts for those features being conducted by Rotary.

Annual Report – The 2022 Annual Report was received by Council for information, and special thanks was conveyed to staff for the assembly of the information and for the work in 2022 which resulted in many accomplishments. The report is available on the website.

approval and public assent. The debt would be serviced through a 50% parcel tax and a

50% property taxation increase with the property tax portion (in excess of the annual

leveled parcel tax) of 3.70%, 3.74%, 3.74% and 3.70%, from 2024 to 2027. A referendum

date is being targeted for late October or November, 2023.

Bylaws for Adoption - Council Procedure Bylaw Amendment Bylaw No. 2023-017 was

adopted. The administrative changes will move Council meetings to Tuesdays starting on

July 18, while incorporating a new Council meeting schedule to accommodate a four-day

work week pilot for Municipal Hall starting July 2.