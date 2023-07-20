District of Summerland Council highlights for July 18

The District of Summerland Council meeting highlights for July 18, 2023.

Committee of the Whole – Council received presentations on the background of the Recreation Centre Project and the Eco-Village Project, followed by an overview of the District’s land holdings. The province requested a list of potential land sites by July 31, 2023, where the suitability for affordable housing development can be explored further.

Delegation – Summerland Food Bank – The Food Bank provided an update of their activities and priorities, noting that there is evidence the unsheltered population in Summerland may be growing. Information on their affordable housing project was also provided, and Council asked several questions pertaining to their work in the community.

Domestic Second Services (DSS) Next Steps – Council directed that staff provide an opt-out incentive where owners have indicated that the service is no longer required for their use. The program would waive the flat rate water charge for 2023 for any decommissioned service. Owners that decide to keep their DSS will receive the meter and installation for free estimated at $2500 and ongoing turn-on/shut-off service.

Deer Ridge Sewer Extension Options – As part of their 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities, Council has directed staff to extend sewer service through the Deer Ridge neighbourhood. The extension would collect septage from all existing properties along the route, including the District’s proposed Eco-Village site, and will provide a sewer connection to large upland property on the west side of Deer Ridge which will support the development of up to 87 additional residential properties lots. Two options were presented, one that would catch sewer along the route and use a lift station to pump sewer upslope, under Prairie Valley Road. A second option would be gravity fed system and a lower capital cost with lower long-term maintenance, with a terminus at the downslope side of Taylor Place. Council Directed staff to proceed with the lower cost option.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment – 3240 Landry Crescent (Lakehouse Development) – A large strata development made application to Council to amend the zoning in Okanagan lake, to accommodate a large dock extending into the lake. Council heard that the dock length is necessary to avoid environmental impacts due to shallow water in the area. Council voted to deny the application.

Bylaws for Adoption – Zoning Bylaw Amendment (8307 Jones Flat Road) Bylaw No. 2023-015 (Z22-013) – Council adopted a rezoning and a site-specific text amendment to the zoning bylaw from CR1 Country Residential to M1 Light Industrial to allow for the construction of a new 6-bay industrial building in the Logie Road Industrial Area.